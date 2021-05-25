Owen Hargreaves names the three signings Man United need to make

Owen Hargreaves believes that Manchester United are in need of at least three major signings this summer if they are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the Premier League table and 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s champions as they continued their progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will now be looking to add some further quality to their squad this summer as they bid to challenge for the title next season.

The Red Devils can still end the campaign with a trophy as they prepare to take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

However, attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to bring in ahead of next season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves feels that the Red Devils are in need of signings in three major positions as Solskjaer looks to steer them to a title challenge next season.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Hargreaves said: “United could win the Europa League but the goal is to win the Premier League and the Champions League and to do that they need investment, the right recruitment, key players in certain positions.

“If you look at the squad Man City has, with the utmost respect to everyone else, that’s the best team in the country.

“They’ve got a coach that’s super innovative but the depth of players they have, I don’t think anyone in the country can compete.

“So for United to compete they’re going to have to invest heavily and back Ole, because Ole has got them in a position where they’re within striking distance and I think that’s good. A lot of teams sign good players but they’re not difference-makers.

“I like [Victor] Lindelof, I think he’s a really good player, but I think you’ve seen the impact [Ruben] Dias has had at Man City and the impact [Virgil] Van Dijk had [at Liverpool] and it might take getting one of those guys in to help Man Utd take the next step.”

He continued: “It costs a lot of money but United need a centre-back, a right winger and probably a defensive midfield player.

“I’m sure everyone would love Harry Kane but that’s going to cost a lot of money, so you potentially could get two or three players for maybe one of those types of players.

“City are great examples of buying players to spread the wealth around.

“There’s probably six guys getting 10 goals and assists so rather than just having one guy that gets you 30 goals it might not be bad having four, five or six that can contribute and make you unpredictable.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip