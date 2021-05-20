Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Harry Kane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained coy when asked if Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Solskjaer looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Kane has long been linked with a potential transfer to Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make a move for the Spurs forward this summer.

Edinson Cavani recently committed himself to Manchester United for another season, but Solskjaer has now insisted that the Red Devils could still look to bring in another forward to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Asked specifically if he would be interested in signing Kane this summer, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “I can’t talk about players from other teams.

“I think you know me well enough, and I don’t think that’s very respectful of any team, any players.

“There’s loads of good players out there. I could say Messi is interesting, or Ronaldo, but I can’t talk about them, you know.”

Commenting on whether he would rule out signing another striker this summer after Cavani agreed to a one-year extension, he added: “Yeah Edi signed, but how many good strikers have we had at this club? I can’t say we’re not signing a striker, of course not, because we’re building and working towards a better squad.

“We’re top three two years on the bounce but we’re still nowhere near where we want to be.

“So hopefully we’ll end up with a stronger squad when we start next season and be more consistent and challenge the ones in front of us.”

Manchester United secured a second-place finish in the Premier League for this season following their 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will travel to take on Wolves in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

