Rene Meulensteen urges Man United to sign 25-year-old this summer

Rene Meulensteen has urged Manchester United to look at signing Jack Grealish as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Pogba’s future has been a relentless source of speculation since he returned to Manchester United from Juventus back in the summer of 2016.

It remains to be seen whether the World Cup winning midfielder will stay at Old Trafford for the long term, and the speculation about his future continues to rumble on.

Former Manchester United assistant coach Meulensteen feels that Pogba’s situation is creating uncertainty at Old Trafford and he feels that Aston Villa star Grealish would be an excellent addition to the Red Devils squad.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro, Meulensteen said: “I think with the stature of Pogba comes expectations. I don’t think overall he’s lived up to those for whatever reasons.

“So if I could, I would cash-in on him and reshape the team.

“The other problem is Pogba has never openly to the fans committed himself to Manchester United, how much he wants to play for this club. These are big issues for me.

“Declan Rice for me is a very young promising player, but playing for Man United is different playing week in, week out. You need to be really coming up with the goods.

“I’m not too sure if he would be my pick there are other names touted around.

“A player like Grealish, he would have the DNA to play for Man United and the stature for it and he would have the ambition but it would change the outlook of the team. He is a ball hogger, he likes to dribble and create things for himself.”

Manchester United will take on Fulham in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on Tuesday night.

