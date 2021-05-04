Roy Keane sends message to Man United about Edinson Cavani

Roy Keane does not believe that Manchester United should be rushing to extend Edinson Cavani’s contract at Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international initially penned a one-year deal with the Red Devils last summer after moving to the club from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Manchester United do have the option to extend his contract by a further year, but there has been no official conformation about whether the 34-year-old will be staying at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

Cavani has been in decent form when called upon by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, with the forward having scored 12 goals and made four assists in 33 games in all competitions for the Red Devils.

However, former Manchester United captain Keane feels that the Red Devils need to prioritise bringing in a new world-class centre-forward this summer rather than extending Cavani’s deal.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Keane said: “Cavani is a good point, because I kind of hope in one sense they don’t keep him.

“Because then they might look at it and go, ‘We don’t need to go out and get another striker’. It might be an easy way out.

“He’s 34. If you’re hanging your hat on Cavani next year to get Man United back to winning league titles, forget about it.

“He’d be a back-up striker, and he wouldn’t want to be a back-up striker. That’s why he’s reluctant to sign a new contract. And obviously his family reasons behind it.”

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League table, will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on AS Roma in the return leg of their semi-final clash in Italy.

