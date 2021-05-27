Gary Neville salutes 'incredible' Man United star Marcus Rashford

Gary Neville lavishes praise on Man United star Marcus Rashford following his contributions on and off the pitch this season

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 27 May 2021, 04:15 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Gary Neville has praised the “incredible” Marcus Rashford after the England international helped to fire Manchester United to a second-placed finish in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old forward was a top performer for the Red Devils this season as he helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to secure a top four finish and end up just 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

Rashford was a regular fixture in the starting line-up for the Red Devils and he scored 11 goals and made nine assists in the Premier League for his boyhood club this term.

He netted 21 goals in total and made nine assists in all competitions for the Red Devils to help them end the season strongly.

Rashford was also widely praised for his contributions away from the pitch, as he campaigned to end child food poverty during the season.

Former Manchester United star Neville was thrilled by Rashford’s contributions both on and off the pitch, and he picked him in his Premier League team of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “On the left of attack I went for Marcus Rashford.

“When he was doing all that stuff off the pitch, which was incredible, I thought there must be a consequence of that on the pitch, that he would start to falter and that the injuries would pick up or he would be distracted.

“But he just kept going and kept performing and he’s still there. I went for Rashford because of his overall contribution on and off the pitch.

“Maybe there’s a bit of emotion there.”

Manchester United will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

