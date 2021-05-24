Sir Alex Ferguson is backing Mason Greenwood to develop into a “top player” for Manchester United in the seasons to come.

The 19-year-old has been earning increasing amounts of praise for his performances for the Red Devils since having broken into the first team in recent seasons.

Greenwood has held down a more regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and he has netted more than 10 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The teenager will be hoping to continue his development at Old Trafford in the seasons to come, and he will look to win the Europa League with the Red Devils next week.

Former Manchester United boss Ferguson has been impressed by what he has seen from the England international so far and is expecting the attacker to develop into a key player at Old Trafford in the seasons to come.

Speaking in an interview with LADBible, Ferguson said: “Mason Greenwood, in my opinion, is going to be a top player.

“He’s got the coolness and the coldness of a great striker. He never panics, his shots are always low, he’s always inside the posts. He’s shown great qualities.

“He’s younger than the boy Phil Foden, who is the one player that has come through at Man City who has taken the place of David Silva.

“He’s been tremendous. Those two are the best [young players] in England.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night next week.

