Michael Owen has heaped praise on Edinson Cavani following his recent fine form for Manchester United.

The Uruguay international once again showcased his credentials in front of goal when he came off the bench to score Manchester United’s third goal in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Cavani, 34, has been in solid form for the Red Devils since having signed for Manchester United from PSG on a free transfer last summer.

The attacker, who initially signed for the Red Devils on a one-year contract, has netted 15 goals and made four assists in 35 games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this season.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Cavani lately and he singled him out for special praise after the victory over Villa.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owen said: “You look at the likes of Cavani on the bench there.

“His movement is just absolutely up there with the greatest, the best in the world in my eyes.

“I think he’s unbelievable when crosses are coming in. How he nips in defenders, times his run and the actual finishes as well are absolutely brilliant.

“The guy is unbelievable. His timing of runs is just brilliant.

“The way he glides in front of his man, sometimes he goes behind, but it’s the timing.

“Sometimes he makes the finish much harder than it is because he always nicks in front of the man.

“People talk about him and say, ‘Oh he misses loads of chances’, it’s because he makes it so hard for himself a lot of the time by always getting across and nipping across the front man.

“These other strikers they wouldn’t even put themselves in dangerous positions but he does. He is the best timer of runs.

“In the first half, that would never have happened. Marcus Rashford – very good player, but he would never make that kind of run.

“Cavani is the epitome of a centre-forward.”

Cavani could feature for Manchester United, who are second in the table, when the Red Devils take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

