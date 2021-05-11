Owen Hargreaves has lavished praise on Mason Greenwood after the striker helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The teenager made his 19th Premier League start of the season for the Red Devils at Villa Park as he helped Manchester United to come from behind and claim the three points.

Greenwood, 19, produced an excellent finish in the 56th minute after Bruno Fernandes had equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot.

Edinson Cavani then came off the bench to score Manchester United’s third goal and wrap up the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Greenwood has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season and he has scored 11 goals and made three assists across all competitions for the Red Devils this term.

And former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves was highly impressed by what he saw from the striker and the contribution he made on Sunday.

Speaking over footage of Greenwood’s goal, Hargreaves told Premier League Productions: “Mason Greenwood is just so good.

“Bruno [Fernandes] tries to link the play there by getting it wide to Aaron Wan-Bissaka but just watch Mason come short there, [he] drops the shoulder on [Tyrone] Mings.

“To be fair, this year normally we see [Emi] Martinez make the save there but Mings gets too far over, Mason feels him and spins off the back of him. Mings is too far over.

“It’s such a sharp finish.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Leicester City in their next Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip