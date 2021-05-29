Paul Merson: Man United need more than three signings this summer

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United are in need of more than two or three signings in the summer transfer window if they want to be able to challenge for the title next season.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the Premier League table this season and 12 points behind champions Manchester City as they improved on their third-placed finish last term.

However, Manchester United ended the campaign without a trophy after they were beaten by Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The attentions will now inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window and the players the Red Devils could look to bring in to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to add to their squad ahead of next term.

However, former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that the Red Devils are in need of wholesale changes this summer if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC next term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Personally, I don’t think two to three players in this summer is enough for United.

“It’s going to take much more than that to get them winning silverware because I just don’t think they are as close as people say.

“I think they flatter to deceive.

“Bringing in Harry Kane would make a difference, of course it would. There’s no doubt about it but let’s be honest, Edinson Cavani doesn’t let anybody down.

“It’s not like we are sitting here and thinking Cavani’s not good enough. I just don’t think Cavani would be able to do it over 38 games at his age.”

