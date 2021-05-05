Man United star Paul Pogba names the two players who are the ‘future’ of football

Paul Pogba has claimed that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe are the “future” of football.

Rashford has been in good form for Manchester United this season, with the England international having netted 10 goals and made eight assists in 33 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 25 times and made seven assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG.

Pogba knows both players well after having played alongside them for club and country, and the Manchester United midfielder believes that the stage is set for them to thrive in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview with United Review, Pogba said of Rashford and Mbappe: “They are two big, big, big talents. I think they are so young and so talented.

“They achieved so much for their young age. I think they are the present and the future of football.”

Pogba also revealed that he thinks that Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani are the two best finishers at Old Trafford currently.

“The best finisher, I think it’s Mason,” he added. “Yeah, Mason, I would say. And Edi. Yeah, Mason with the feet and Edi with his head.”

Rashford and Pogba are likely to feature when Manchester United take on AS Roma in the return leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League table, took a big step towards reaching the final after claiming a 6-2 victory over the Italian side at Old Trafford in the first leg last week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip