Paul Pogba sends honest message to Man United fans after Villarreal loss

Paul Pogba delivers his assessment of Man United's Europa League final defeat by Villarreal on social media

Sunday 30 May 2021, 04:15 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Paul Pogba has taken to social media to admit that Manchester United will have to bounce back stronger after their Europa League final defeat by Villarreal.

The Red Devils were looking to end the campaign on a positive note after their second-placed finish in the Premier League but they ended up losing to the Spanish side on penalties on Wednesday night last week in the Europa League showpiece.

It meant that Manchester United had to once again settle for a trophyless campaign as they look to try and continue making progress.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be now focusing on the summer transfer window and the potential signings he can make to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Pogba, 28, played the whole of the final against Villarreal but was unable to prevent the Red Devils from slipping to a defeat by Unai Emery’s men.

The French World Cup winner has now taken to social media to insist that he and his team-mates are already thinking about how they will be able to respond to the setback next season.

Posting on Twitter, Pogba wrote: “I needed some days to reflect after the match .

“Of course, very upset not to win the final but we’re a team that will look forward with our heads held high.

Thank you to all of the fans for the support. We will come back stronger.”

Paul Pogba tweet

Manchester United, who lifted the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, have not won the Premier League since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

