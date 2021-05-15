Paul Scholes admits ‘big worry’ about Man United situation

Paul Scholes has admitted that Manchester United’s current goalkeeping situation is a “big worry” for the Red Devils.

Dean Henderson has been handed the number one spot by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season in a bid to give the 24-year-old the chance to stake his claim as the Red Devils’ first choice between the posts ahead of David De Gea.

Henderson was not in convincing form on Thursday night as he conceded four times in Manchester United’s 4-2 defeat by Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen who will be Manchester United’s number one goalkeeper next season and former Red Devils midfielder Scholes has revealed that he has not been convinced by Henderson yet.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after Manchester United’s defeat on Thursday night, Scholes said: “The goalkeeper situation is a big worry.

“I felt the timing was right to give Henderson a chance but he hasn’t convinced me yet.

“If De Gea is leaving do they need a number one or a number two? I wanted Dean to do well, but I think he’s been at fault for three of the goals tonight.”

Reflecting further on Henderson’s display, Scholes said: “I’d say three of the four goals were not so much his fault, but I think he’d be disappointed with his contribution tonight.

“The goalkeeper again was less than convincing.”

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in their penultimate game of the season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip