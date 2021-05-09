Rio Ferdinand sends message to Mason Greenwood during Man United’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa

Rio Ferdinand took to social media to praise Mason Greenwood for his goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 comeback win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils fell behind in the 24th minute at Villa Park when Bertrand Traore rifled home a shot into the top corner from inside the box.

The home side went in 1-0 up at half-time but Manchester United drew level in the 52nd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home his penalty after Paul Pogba was brought down by Douglas Luiz in the box.

Greenwood then fired the visitors into the lead in the 56th minute when he slotted home an excellent finish from close range in the box.

Substitute Edinson Cavani then nodded in Marcus Rashford’s cross in the 87th minute to make it 3-1.

The 19-year-old has now scored six goals and made two assists for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, and Ferdinand was delighted by the England international’s strike at Villa Park.

Posting on his personal Twitter account after the goal, Ferdinand wrote: “Maceyyyyyy with the body shift. Mings! Boooooooom!!!!!”

After Cavani’s goal, Ferdinand added: “Mr @ECavaniOfficial pls stay. Thank you.”

The teenager has now netted 10 goals and made three assists in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when they take on Liverpool FC in their rescheduled Premier League game on Thursday night. Before that, the Red Devils will face Leicester City on Tuesday.

Manchester United’s win left them 10 points behind Manchester City, who have been made to wait for the title once again.

