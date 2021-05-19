Rio Ferdinand makes claim about Scott McTominay at Man United

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Scott McTominay is poised to develop into an influential part of the Manchester United midfield in the seasons to come.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals and made one assist in 31 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season and he has been a constant presence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Scottish midfielder has notched up more than 45 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season and has been earning praise for his performances in the middle of the park.

He has netted seven times in all competitions for the Red Devils and seems to be relishing his role in the Manchester United team under Solskjaer.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the midfielder so far this season and he reckons that McTominay is set to become a key part of the Red Devils side in the coming years.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I think that McTominay can be and grow into the type of influence that Jordan Henderson has at Liverpool over the last couple of years, if the team is built the right way.

“I think he’s got the personality, the character, the right attributes.

“He can cover the ground, takes the ball… yes, he’s not a passer like Bruno [Fernandes] or [Paul] Pogba but he doesn’t need to be when you’ve got players like that in your team.”

Ferdinand added: “He’s got no better coach for that position, marshalling the midfield area and giving it to the players in the number 10 roles, etc, than Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, who are at the club now.

“Given time he can, but he needs to be put alongside the right personnel and Fred isn’t that guy.

“McTominay could have an influence on this team, he’s got the character, the personality. Around the training ground he drives a lot of the things that go on in terms of the culture of the club, the voice.

“He’s very confident, got a good nature about him, works hard, got a good work ethic. They’re the kind of traits you want to see. He brings value.

“He’s good at a lot of the things that the other players don’t bring.”

Manchester United will take on Wolves in their final game of the season in the Premier League on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip