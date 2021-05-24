Paul Scholes: The two signings Man United need to make

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United are in need of two key signings this summer in order to be able to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils ended up in second place in the Premier League table in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge of the club, as they finished 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

Manchester United are still aiming to end the season with a trophy as they prepare to take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

With the Premier League season now over, attentions will inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to bring in to bolster their squad ahead of next term.

Former Manchester United star Scholes feels that the Red Devils should be targeting a creative attacking player as well as a talented centre-half this summer.

Speaking on the Webby and O’Neill show, Scholes said: “I think we need someone who is a creative midfield player. Grealish or Sancho, one of them would be ideal.

“It would be great to have a left-footed centre back but I don’t think it’s needed, I don’t think we are desperate for that.

“I would like to see a centre-half come in next to Maguire. I think Lindelof is doing alright, I just think alright isn’t good enough to win a league.

“Marquinhos from PSG, I think he’s be a brilliant centre-half next to Maguire but again you’re talking about a lot of money.”

Manchester United will take on Villarreal on Wednesday night as they look to try and win the Europa League for the first time since 2017.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip