Alan Shearer raves about 'incredible' Man United star Edinson Cavani

Tuesday 11 May 2021, 00:15 UK
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer has heaped praise on the “incredible” Edinson Cavani after he came off the bench to score in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Uruguay international has been in good form for the Red Devils since having signed for the Premier League club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 34-year-old came on to play the final 25 minutes of Manchester United’s clash at Villa Park on Sunday and scored the visitors’ third goal with a close-range header.

Cavani, who initially joined the Red Devils on a one-year contract, has now scored 15 goals and made four assists in 35 games in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

And ex-England striker Shearer has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from the former Napoli and PSG star in a Manchester United shirt this season.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said of Cavani: “This guy is incredible. He’s just deadly.

“His movement, to get in there, the hunger to keep on scoring goals. He gets in between the fullback and the centre-half, they haven’t got a clue where he is.

“Absolutely magnificent. He’s been doing it for years. They have to try and keep hold of him.

“Not only will it benefit the team but it will also benefit the youngsters who are going to work with him every single day and look at him closely in training.”

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night before they play arch rivals Liverpool FC on Thursday in their rearranged fixture.

