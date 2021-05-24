Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Man United injury update ahead of Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it is unlikely that Harry Maguire will be fit for Manchester United’s clash against Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are set to take on Unai Emery’s side as they look to cap what has been an impressive season with a major trophy.

Solskjaer led Manchester United to a second-placed finish in the Premier League as they improved on their third-placed finish from the previous campaign.

Red Devils captain Maguire has been out of action since having picked up an ankle injury in Manchester United’s 3-1 win away to Aston Villa earlier in the month and he is facing a race against time to be fit for the Europa League final this week.

Solskjaer has now revealed that the Red Devils will give Maguire as long as possible to prove his fitness before the clash, but he admits it currently looks unlikely that the England international will be available.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “To be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk, no, but as I’ve said so many times, I’m going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, to see if he can try to be out there.

“Steadily but surely, he’s improving but ligaments take time to heal.”

Solskjaer also revealed that Anthony Martial is working hard to be fit for the clash against Villarreal.

He continued: “Harry and Anthony are still working hard to be available for the final. Of course, they’ve been out for a long time.

“We’re recovering with him [Harry] and resting with him. He’s not at the stage where he can work hard yet. He’s walking on it now but still it’s a long way from walking to playing football.”

Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League final thanks to their victory over AS Roma in the semis.

