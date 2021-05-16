Manchester United are ready to use on-loan West Ham star Jesse Lingard as a makeweight in a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign Sancho having missed out on the England international in previous transfer windows.

The same article states that West Ham manager David Moyes want to sign Lingard in a permanent deal following his return of nine goals and three assists in 13 appearances for the east London side.

According to the same story, Manchester United are eager to sign Sancho, 21, but Borussia Dortmund want around £100m for the England playmaker in the summer transfer window.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils value Lingard at around £20m despite the 28-year-old having less than one year left on his current contract.

The report goes on to add that Borussia Dortmund have shown an interest in Mason Greenwood but the 20-time English champions are hoping to convince the Bundesliga side to take Lingard.

The media outlet claim that the Bundesliga side have been alerted to Lingard’s performances for West Ham.

Sancho has scored eight goals and has made nine assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga this term.

