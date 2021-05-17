Manchester United could risk losing out to Leicester City in the race to sign highly-rated Grimsby Town teenager Ben Grist, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United have a serious interest in the 16-year-old following his impressive performances for the League Two side this term.

The same article states that Grist has been attracting interest from the Premier League for some time, including interest from Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is eager to sign the Grimsby teenager to continue his recruitment of young English talent.

The report goes on to add that the Foxes have moved into pole position ahead top-four rivals Manchester United to sign Grist ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Leicester City were 2-1 winners against Manchester United in the Premier League last week to cement their hopes of securing a top-four finish this term.

The Foxes won their first-ever FA Cup crown on Saturday evening after Youri Tielemans scored a second-half winner in Leicester’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley.

Leicester will make the trip to Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Tuesday night, while Manchester United will host Fulham at Craven Cottage in their penultimate fixture of the campaign.

