Manchester United are in a battle to sign Brighton defender Ben White with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign the Brighton centre-half to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund are looking to raid English football once again following the success of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga.

According to the same story, Brighton turned down a £25m bid from Leeds United last summer and the Seagulls are set to demand at least £35m for the 23-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

The Sun claim that Dortmund and Manchester United could go head-to-head for White, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on the situation.

The report suggests that Manchester United believe White could be an alternative to more expensive centre-half targets such as Real Madrid stalwart Raphael Varane and Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

The Daily Mail quote a different report by the Manchester Evening News that suggests White would be open to a move to Manchester United as he looks to secure a move to a top club.

White has been booked four times in 30 appearances in his first season in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip