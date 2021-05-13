Jamie Carragher names the position Man United need to strengthen this summer

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United need to bring in a new centre-forward this summer to bolster their squad.

The Red Devils are set to start turning their attention to the summer transfer market and the players they could look to bring in ahead of next season.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer but a switch failed to materialise in the end.

The Old Trafford outfit could well return with a fresh attempt to land the 21-year-old from Dortmund this summer as they look to add to their attacking options ahead of next season.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that the Red Devils would be wise to bring in a new centre-forward such as Harry Kane rather than a winger this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “I don’t think they’d have the centre-forward [to challenge for the title, without signing one].

“I absolutely love [Edinson] Cavani. But the big thing for me is Greenwood, he’s a superstar.

“If you bring Sancho in, he’s got to play 70-80 per cent of the games on the right, where he plays. So then you’ve got a really old guy who’s done brilliantly, or a really young guy who’s not quite ready physically to lead the line for United.

“I think Manchester United buying a Harry Kane or a Haaland and using Greenwood on the right cutting inside on the left foot, I think he’s brilliant at that.

“I’d be really wary if they bought Sancho of stunting Greenwood’s progress.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they host Carragher’s old side Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will take on Villarreal in the Europa League final at the end of the month.

