Man United add Atalanta defender Cristian Romero to centre-half shortlist - report

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report

Friday 14 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are in the market to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign a new centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Romero is the latest player to cross Manchester United’s radar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Manchester United have earmarked the 23-year-old as a potential option following his impressive performances on loan at Atalanta from Juventus last summer.

The report goes on to add that Atalanta have an agreement in place to sign Romero in a £21.5m (€25m) from Juventus at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Sky Sports go on to add that Atalanta are prepared to sign Romero from Juventus before selling on the centre-half at a profit with a purported asking price of £34m (€40m).

The media outlet add that Manchester United are also weighing up a potential bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Lille centre-half Sven Botman.

Manchester United have relied upon Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe to partner Maguire this term.

The Red Devils will face Villarreal in the Europa League final later this month.

