Gary Neville replies when asked if Man United should re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 26 May 2021, 06:30 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

The Portugal international is facing an uncertain future at Juventus amid reports the Italian side may be forced to sell the 36-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

The Serie A side are under some financial pressure following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic over the past 12 months or so.

Ronaldo has one year left to run on his current deal at Juventus but the former Real Madrid forward is costing the Coppa Italia winners around £52m a year.

The four-time Champions League winner finished as Serie A’s top goal-scorer following an impressive return of 29 goals in 33 appearances in the Italian top flight.

Ronaldo has been linked with a potential return to Manchester United despite leaving the Old Trafford outfit for Real Madrid in an £80m deal back in 2009.

Asked by a Twitter user to give his verdict on speculation that Ronaldo could return to Manchester United this summer, Sky Sports pundit Neville wrote on the social media website:

Neville wrote on Twitter: “Love him but think it’s better to leave the memories where they are.”

Neville Ronaldo tweet

Ronaldo has won 20 trophies since leaving Manchester United 11 years ago, including four Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns and two Serie A titles.

The Portuguese forward won the Premier League title three times at Manchester United.

