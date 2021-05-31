Man United want Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash for Paul Pogba – report

Manchester United would be willing to sell Paul Pogba to Juventus this summer if Cristiano Ronaldo is included in a player-plus-cash deal, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetto dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are braced for a potential bid for Pogba from his former club.

The same article states that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is interested in a swoop to sign the World Cup winner this summer after the Italian side missed out on the Serie A title.

According to the same story, Juventus are open to including Ronaldo as part of a deal as a potential sweetener to convince Manchester United to part company with Pogba.

Gazzetto dello Sport go on to add that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Portugal international as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want to part company with Pogba in the 2021 summer transfer window.

However, the report claims that Solskjaer could be tempted into selling Pogba if Juventus were to include superstar Ronaldo as part of the deal.

Pogba was part of the Manchester United team that lost to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final last week.

