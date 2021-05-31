Man United want Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash for Paul Pogba – report

Manchester United would be willing to sell Paul Pogba to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo and cash, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 31 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Manchester United would be willing to sell Paul Pogba to Juventus this summer if Cristiano Ronaldo is included in a player-plus-cash deal, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetto dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are braced for a potential bid for Pogba from his former club.

The same article states that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is interested in a swoop to sign the World Cup winner this summer after the Italian side missed out on the Serie A title.

According to the same story, Juventus are open to including Ronaldo as part of a deal as a potential sweetener to convince Manchester United to part company with Pogba.

Gazzetto dello Sport go on to add that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Portugal international as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want to part company with Pogba in the 2021 summer transfer window.

However, the report claims that Solskjaer could be tempted into selling Pogba if Juventus were to include superstar Ronaldo as part of the deal.

Pogba was part of the Manchester United team that lost to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final last week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole urges Chelsea FC to re-sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts to Chelsea FC's Champions League final win
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie sends message to Thomas Tuchel about Chelsea FC star Hakim Ziyech
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba sends honest message to Man United fans after Villarreal loss
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp names three things new Liverpool FC signing Ibrahima Konate will bring to the team
Related Articles

Home »
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole urges Chelsea FC to re-sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts to Chelsea FC's Champions League final win
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie sends message to Thomas Tuchel about Chelsea FC star Hakim Ziyech
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba sends honest message to Man United fans after Villarreal loss
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp names three things new Liverpool FC signing Ibrahima Konate will bring to the team
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network