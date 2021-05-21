Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Southampton striker Danny Ings in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are looking at Ings as a potential signing to bolster their attack ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a new striker despite Edinson Cavani committing to a new one-year deal at Old Trafford.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are also being linked with a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but their bitter rivals Manchester City are leading the race to sign England captain.

The Daily Telegraph go on to report that the 20-time English champions have made an enquiry about Ings ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report suggests the Saints could be tempted to sell Ings given that the England international has less than one year left to run on his current deal at the south coast club.

Ings, 28, has scored 12 times and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

The former Liverpool FC striker has endured an injury-hit season following his return of 22 goals in 38 games last term.

