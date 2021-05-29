Man United willing to use David De Gea as part of deal to sign Jan Oblak - report

Manchester United are set to use David De Gea as a makeweight in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 29 May 2021, 06:00 UK
David De Gea
David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United are ready to use David De Gea as a makeweight in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the Atletico shot-stopper to replace De Gea in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United haven’t made a decision about their long-term number one following a season-long battle between De Gea and Dean Henderson.

According to the same story, the Red Devils remain unconvinced that Henderson is capable of replacing De Gea between the sticks following some inconsistent performances towards the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions are ready to launch an offer for the Slovenia international.

The Sun reveal that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s closest advisors have been urging the Norwegian head coach to sign the 28-year-old Oblak from Atletico.

The newspaper report says that Manchester United are prepared to use De Gea as part of a deal for Oblak, valuing their current number one at £70m.

De Gea moved to Manchester United in a £18.9m deal from Atletico in 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge.

The Spanish goalkeeper missed the crucial spot-kick in Manchester United’s penalty shootout defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final on Thursday night.

