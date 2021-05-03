Man United make key transfer decision about Danny an de Beek's future - report

Manchester United won't sell Donny van de Beek in the summer transfer window, according to a report

Monday 3 May 2021, 07:30 UK
Manchester United aren’t willing to sell Donny van de Beek in the summer transfer window despite the Dutch midfielder’s disappointing first season in the Premier League, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils will turn down any approaches to rescue the Netherlands international from his nightmare first season at the 20-time English champions.

The same article states that Van de Beek’s former club Ajax are interested in a potential move to sign the creative midfielder on loan as Van de Beek struggles to establish himself at the Premier League club.

According to the same story, Manchester United will reject Ajax’s approach and any offers from other club because the Red Devils still believe Van de Beek, 24, has a future at Old Trafford.

The Sun go on to report that Manchester United have informed Van de Beek that he will get his chance to shine under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite feeding on scraps this term.

The media outlet reveal that Solskjaer has held talks with Van de Beek in recent weeks to clarify his vision for the Netherlands international at the Premier League club.

Van de Beek has scored one goal and has made one assist in 16 appearances in the Premier League since his £40m move from Ajax last summer.

