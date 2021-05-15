Roy Keane sends message to Man United about Edinson Cavani contract

Roy Keane has admitted that he has concerns about “the bigger picture” after Manchester United extended Edinson Cavani’s contract for another 12 months.

The Uruguay international has put pen to paper on a contract extension to secure his stay at the 20-time English champions for another season.

The South American forward was linked with a move to Argentinian club Boca Juniors ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window before Cavani ultimately committed to the Red Devils.

Cavani will continue to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an experienced option up front alongside Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

The 34-year-old was unable to get on the score-sheet in Manchester United’s 4-2 loss to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Sky Sports pundit Keane admitted that he is worried the Manchester United board won’t invest in new attacking signings following Cavani’s new deal.

“Listen, I think it was always going to happen,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“He’s obviously done very well for the club. I worry about the bigger picture, that they might think that’s enough attacking players for next season.

“But I still think Manchester United need to go out and buy big if they want to go back to winning league titles.

“The group of players they have at the moment are nowhere near good enough to win the league title.

“You need a big squad of players. We see the best squad, Man City at the moment, they’re competing.

“Manchester United as a squad is not strong enough. We saw that the other night against Leicester.

“If any time you needed proof, that was it. The backup players are not good enough.

“Ole mentioned that after the game, they need some players. He said they need one or two, they probably need four or five to compete with Man City.”

Cavani moved to Manchester United in a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Uruguay international has scored nine times and has made three assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season.

Cavani has also netted six goals and created two goals in five appearances in cup competitions this term.

