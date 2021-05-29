Man United to target four new signings this summer – report

Manchester United are interested in Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Pau Torres this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 29 May 2021, 06:30 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified four areas of the Red Devils team that he wants to strengthen in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Manchester United boss is looking to make dramatic changes to the Red Devils team following their penalty shootout defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The same article states that Solskjaer is hoping to sign a new centre-half, central midfielder, wide attacher and centre-forward ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United have identified Villarreal centre-half Pau Torres, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as their dream recruits.

But The Guardian report that Solskjaer recognises that signing all four top targets is unlikely given that it would require the Manchester United hierarchy to splash out in excess of £300m.

The newspaper report says that Manchester United may find that not all their summer targets are available for sale in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The article suggests that Sancho is the most likely target to secure a move to Manchester United this summer given that the Premier League side have been tracking the Dortmund forward for two years.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of Champions League final
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City in Champions League final
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC have clear path to sign Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Man United summer signings
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson: Chelsea FC starlet Billy Gilmour is a special talent
Related Articles

Home »
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of Champions League final
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City in Champions League final
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC have clear path to sign Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on Man United summer signings
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson: Chelsea FC starlet Billy Gilmour is a special talent
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network