Man United to target four new signings this summer – report

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified four areas of the Red Devils team that he wants to strengthen in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Manchester United boss is looking to make dramatic changes to the Red Devils team following their penalty shootout defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The same article states that Solskjaer is hoping to sign a new centre-half, central midfielder, wide attacher and centre-forward ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United have identified Villarreal centre-half Pau Torres, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as their dream recruits.

But The Guardian report that Solskjaer recognises that signing all four top targets is unlikely given that it would require the Manchester United hierarchy to splash out in excess of £300m.

The newspaper report says that Manchester United may find that not all their summer targets are available for sale in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The article suggests that Sancho is the most likely target to secure a move to Manchester United this summer given that the Premier League side have been tracking the Dortmund forward for two years.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip