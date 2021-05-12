Manchester United will be primed to challenge for the Premier League title next season if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs a centre-half in the summer, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Red Devils are in second place and 10 points behind Manchester City with four games left to play in the Premier League campaign for the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United have showed signs of progression in the current campaign but Solskjaer’s side have still fallen shot of putting together a sustained title challenge.

The Red Devils are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-half amid reports linking Manchester United with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Real Madrid stalwart Raphael Varane.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks is backing Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title next term if the Red Devils can sign a new centre-half in the summer.

“A lot was made of the movement and the finish by Edinson Cavani against Aston Villa but I quite like the ball from Marcus Rashford as well. Both men are constantly looking for each other and are on the same wave length in a way that Anthony Martial is not.

“Manchester United have convinced the Uruguayan to stay at Old Trafford for another season,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“This is a major achievement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will save him a fortune in the transfer market.

“It won’t do the attacking prowess of Rashford and the extraordinary talented Mason Greenwood any harm either. Buy a decent centre-half and United have a squad fit for a Premier League title.”

Manchester United came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils will take on Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Thursday night.

