Gary Neville identifies signings Man United need to win the title

Manchester United can win the Premier League title next season if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three key signings this summer, Gary Neville has claimed.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the Premier League table in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge of the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United are bound to be linked with a host of big names in the 2021 summer transfer window as Solskjaer looks to continue his rebuild at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane over the past couple of months as a centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

Manchester United have also been tracking former Manchester City forward Jadon Sancho regularly over the past few seasons but they haven’t been able to agree a deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Harry Kane has reportedly informed Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave the north London side in the upcoming transfer window following a disappointing season for Spurs.

Asked on Twitter where Manchester United could finish next season with the right signings, Sky Sports pundit Neville replied:

“Varane, Kane and Sancho = title.”

Manchester United could win their first trophy under Solskjaer if Manchester United beat Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils haven’t won any silverware since a 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final under Jose Mourinho back in 2017.

