Owen Hargreaves names the signings Man United must make

Owen Hargreaves believes that Manchester United’s defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final highlights that the Red Devils need at least three new signings this summer.

The Red Devils ended up losing to Villarreal on penalties after a 1-1 draw against the Spanish side as they failed to end the season with a trophy.

After their second-placed finish in the Premier League, attentions will now inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to bring in to bolster their squad.

Solskjaer will be keen to add to his squad and put together a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Hargreaves believes that the Red Devils are in need of three key signings this summer if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City next term.

Speaking on BT Sport after the defeat on Wednesday night, Hargreaves said: “If they would’ve won [the Europa League] that might have papered over the cracks and maybe you don’t go out and get [a new signing].

“Where as now Ole might say, ‘we need three or four’. And you watch that game [the final] anybody will say it needs someone to come and make a difference

“We’ve been doing this for five or six years with United, and they’ve been a long way off at times.

“I actually think they are three players off, I think all they need is a centre-back, a central midfielder and a right winger. For me that’s all they need.

“OK, it costs you a few quid but the fact of the matter is when you know exactly what you need it’s easier to go out and get it.

“Whoever it’s going to be, I think if they can do that this summer, whether it’s [Jadon] Sancho, [Raphael] Varane, Marquinhos or Declan Rice, there are targets [out] there that you can look who can make that United team better.

“There are a lot of really good building blocks in my opinion. They are closer than they have been in a long time but they just need that backing to take the final step.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013 in his final campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip