Harry Kane urges to follow Virgil van Dijk example and move to Man United

Harry Kane could become a legend at Manchester United if he opts to move to Old Trafford ahead of Manchester City much like Virgil van Dijk did by joining Liverpool FC, according to former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy.

The Spurs striker’s future is up in the air after reports that Kane wants to leave Tottenham in the 2021 summer transfer window in search of silverware at one of the north London side’s rivals.

Kane has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United given all three clubs are in need of a proven goal-scorer ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with Manchester City and Manchester United in particular over the past couple of seasons.

The Citizens are looking for a new centre-forward to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero as the Argentina international prepares to leave the Premier League champions this summer.

Manchester United relied heavily upon veteran striker Edinson Cavani in the most recent Premier League season and the 33-year-old has committed to a one-year extension.

However, some pundits believe the Red Devils need a proven goal-scorer in his prime to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool FC for the Premier League title next term.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy believes Kane could establish himself alongside the Manchester United greats if he moves to Old Trafford and becomes the final piece in Solskjaer’s title jigsaw.

“At City, Chelsea or even United, despite their Europa League final disappointment, Kane will be playing with a better group of players than he has done at Spurs and that naturally improves his chances of winning medals,” Murphy wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“Of that group, City gives him the best and quickest opportunity next season. They are odds-on to win the Premier League again for a reason. Kane will turn 28 in a couple of months so he will want to minimise the risk of missing out. And the prospect of working alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez must be appealing.

“The only caveat is if Kane’s motivation went beyond silverware. Virgil van Dijk chose Liverpool above City because he understood by helping them win a title, he would become a legend. Likewise, if Kane wins the league at City, or collects cups with Chelsea, it would not be because of him. But if he is the final piece in the jigsaw at Manchester United and they become champions for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson, he would have created a legacy.

“As for City and Chelsea, it was significant that neither side selected a natural centre forward in their starting line-up for the final in Porto while Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Olivier Giroud were on the bench and Tammy Abraham was left out altogether.

“It showed why those clubs would view Kane as a huge upgrade. It is up to Kane of course to decide his priorities. But Spurs will have to be realistic and let him leave the nest.”

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

