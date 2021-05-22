Man City ready to outbid Man United for Harry Kane – report

Manchester City are ready to outbid Manchester United and Chelsea FC in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Premier League trio are interested in signing the England captain amid speculation Kane has handed in a transfer request at Spurs.

The same article states that Kane is set to hold crunch talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about his future as the 27-year-old ponders the next move in his career.

According to the same story, Tottenham don’t want to sell Kane following his return of 22 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The report goes on to add that Kane would prefer to move to Manchester City ahead of Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The Daily Star go on to add that Spurs would be looking for an offer in the region of £120m to even consider selling Kane to a direct Premier League rival.

Kane has scored 142 goals and has made 29 assists in the Premier League over the past six seasons at Spurs.

The England striker hasn’t won a trophy with the north London side despite his prolific form for Spurs.

Kane has netted 220 goals in 334 games in all competitions over the past 11 seasons.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip