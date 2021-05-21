Manchester United are willing to use Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in a part-exchange deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report in England.

Football Insider is reporting that the Red Devils are eager to sign the England captain to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United have been put on red alert after Kane, 27, reportedly handed in a transfer request at the north London side this week.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are lining up an offer for Kane but Manchester United are unlikely to be able to afford the north London side’s £150m asking price.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United hope to sweeten a potential deal for Kane by including France striker Anthony Martial and on-loan West Ham playmaker Jesse Lingard.

Football Insider report that the Red Devils sent their chief scout Jim Lawlor to watch Kane in Tottenham’s 3-1 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road earlier this month.

Chelsea FC are also looking to complete a deal for Kane, according to the report.

Kane has scored 22 times and has made 13 assists in 34 games in the Premier League this season.

