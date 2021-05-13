Man United planning 'huge' offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane - report

Manchester United are ready to launch a big-money offer for Spurs striker Harry Kane this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 13 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: Harry Kane / Instagram)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: Harry Kane / Instagram)

Manchester United are planning a big-money offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Manchester United remain in the hunt to sign the England captain at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the Red Devils are still in the market to sign a new centre-forward this summer despite Edinson Cavani putting pen to paper on a one-year extension earlier this week.

According to the same story, Spurs value their 27-year-old talisman at around £100m following his clinical performances for Tottenham over the past five or six seasons.

Football Insider write that Manchester United sent their chief scout Jim Lawlor to watch Tottenham’s 3-1 loss to Leeds United last weekend to watch Kane in action.

The report reveals that the 20-time English champions want Kane or another top-class striker to support Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Kane has scored 21 goals and has made 13 assists in 32 games in the Premier League this season but Spurs are still trailing Leicester City and Chelsea FC in the top-four race.

The Spurs centre-forward has netted 164 goals in 239 games in all competitions since breaking into the Tottenham first team almost eight years ago.

