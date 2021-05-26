Man United squad want Jack Grealish signing ahead of Jadon Sancho – report

Manchester United players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish ahead of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Manchester United squad have been impressed with Grealish’s talismanic performances in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Solskjaer’s players believe Grealish would be an “appealing summer signing” as Manchester United look to build a squad capable of challenging for the title.

According to the same story, the Manchester United manager would prefer to sign Sancho over Grealish as the Red Devils boss looks to improve his options on the wing.

The Telegraph go on to reveal that Manchester United could face competition from Manchester City given Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the England international.

The report adds that Aston Villa are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £75m for the English midfielder.

Grealish scored six times and made 10 assists in 26 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old has scored 14 times since his return to the top flight with Villa in 2019.

Manchester United will take on La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

