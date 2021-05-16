Manchester United are ready to make a £75m offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

Eurosport is reporting that Manchester United are set to show an interest in the England international for the sixth successive summer transfer window.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €100m ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United wouldn’t be prepared to meet the Bundesliga outfit’s valuation of the 21-year-old former Manchester City forward.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions are happy that their gamble paid off seeing as Dortmund have dropped Sancho’s price tag.

Eurosport state that Sancho’s valuation looked like it could drop to £50m after the English winger’s slow start to the season but Sancho has improved over the past few months.

The media outlet go on to add that Manchester United have agreed new deals with Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly to potentially free up transfer funds for Sancho.

The report adds that Sancho has a gentleman’s agreement with Borussia Dortmund that he can leave if the Bundesliga side receive an acceptable offer.

Sancho has scored eight goals and has made nine assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga this season.

