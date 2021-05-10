Manchester United are ready to launch an £80m offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are preparing a fresh bid to sign the England international from the Bundesliga side this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United weren’t prepared to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £100m asking price last summer but Sancho’s mixed season at the German side will have lowered his valuation.

According top the same story, the 20-time English champions have not been dissuaded from making a bid despite Sancho’s patchy form as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking options.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United would also like to sign Sancho’s team-mate Erling Haaland but the Red Devils will prioritise landing Sancho this summer.

The Daily Star claim that Manchester United are confident an £80m bid should be sufficient to secure Sancho’s signing given Borussia Dortmund are feeling the financial squeeze as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho has scored eight times and has made nine assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga this term.

The 21-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund in a £7m deal from Manchester City in 2017.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip