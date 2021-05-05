Manchester United could be free to sign Jadon Sancho in an £87m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are ready to lower their asking price despite the Bundesliga club refusing to sell Sancho for less than €120m (£100m) last summer.

The same article states that the German side were reluctant to allow the England international to leave Westfalenstadion last summer but Dortmund have changed their stance recently.

According to the same story, Dortmund are ready to sanction Sancho’s sale if a suitor makes an offer of €100m (£87m) for the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United weren’t prepared to meet Dortmund’s asking price last summer but the 20-time English champions could be prepared to do a deal at the current price.

ESPN reveal that Dortmund haven’t set a timeframe for a deal to be concluded so the transfer saga could rumble on throughout the upcoming transfer window.

Sancho has scored 12 times and has made 18 assists in 34 games in all competitions for Dortmund this term.

The former Manchester City youth graduate has scored 46 times in 133 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

