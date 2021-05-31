Man United want to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of Harry Kane this summer – report

Manchester United would prefer to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of Harry Kane in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are unlikely to make an offer for the Spurs forward this summer given Tottenham value the England captain at around £120m.

The same article states that Edinson Cavani’s decision to commit to a new one-year deal means that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a right winger more pressingly than a new striker.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions would like to add Sancho to their ranks this summer and wait another 12 months before making a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger’s team-mate Erling Haaland.

The Daily Mail goes on to add that Manchester United would need to pay in the region of £90m to lure Sancho to Old Trafford in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet go on to add that the Europa League finalists are only in a position to make one signing this summer due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in a £7m deal in 2017.

