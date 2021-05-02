Jamie Carragher identifies two signings Man United need to compete for the title

Manchester United will challenge for the Premier League title next season if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs a new centre-forward and a new centre-half in the summer, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Red Devils are in second position in the Premier League table but Manchester United have been unable to challenge Manchester City for the top-flight crown in the second half of the season.

Manchester United haven’t participated in a title race since Sir Alex Ferguson guided the Red Devils to their 13th Premier League crown in 2013 before the Scottish manager retired.

Solskjaer’s side were 6-2 winners against AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night to move to the cusp of a first final under the Norwegian.

Manchester United are in second position in the Premier League table with a big cushion over the chasing pack for a top-four spot to highlight the club’s progress this term.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes Manchester United need a centre-half and a centre-forward to launch a genuine Premier League title challenge next term.

“I think they could maybe improve at centre-back but they need a young Cavani, basically. That’s what the club needs,” Carragher told the Sky Sports podcast.

“They’ve persisted with Anthony Martial as the striker for a couple of years. He’s a good player, but I don’t think he’s a great player who’ll take them to a Premier League or Champions League title, which is what they need.

“So two players at both ends of the pitch – a centre-back and a centre forward – and then I don’t think they’re that far away.”

Manchester United will take on defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will face AS Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final in Rome next Thursday.

