Manchester United are hoping to sign Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham rather than Jadon Sancho in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, is reporting that Manchester United have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign Sancho and Dortmund centre-forward Erling Haaland over the past 12 months or so.

The same article states that the Red Devils are actually looking at Bellingham, 17, ahead of Haaland and Sancho leading up to the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are focussing on a deal for Bellingham ahead of Sancho following the English midfielder’s good form in the Bundesliga and the Champions League over the course of the current campaign.

The report goes on to add that Edinson Cavani looks increasingly likely to remain at Manchester United for another 12 months so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can prioritise signing a player in a different position this summer.

The article states that Solskjaer believes Manchester United need to improve their options in defensive midfield ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Bellingham has scored one goal and has made three assists in 27 games in the Bundesliga this term, while he netted three times in cup competitions for Dortmund.

The 17-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund in a £20m deal from Birmingham City in the 2020 summer transfer window.

