Man United favourites to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana - report

Manchester United are in pole position to sign FC Nordsjaelland striker Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 22 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are favourites to sign FC Nordsjaelland striker Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Manchester United have already sent representatives to Denmark to hold talks with FC Nordsjaelland chairman Tom Vernon about signing Sulemana.

The same article states that Manchester United sent a delegation on Monday to discuss a potential transfer amid speculation Liverpool FC are also interested.

According to the same story, Manchester United are also facing competition from Eredivisie giants Ajax for the Ghana international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Football Insider go on to add that the 20-time English champions are ready to outbid Ajax for Sulemana.

The report reveals that the Dutch side have made an offer in the region of £12m for Sulemana but Manchester United are prepared to meet FC Nordsjaelland’s £15m asking price.

The media outlet add that Manchester United have made signing the teenager a priority this summer after having tracked the Nordsjaelland starlet over the past 12 months.

Sulemana has scored 14 times in 40 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old striker has already been capped twice by the Ghana national team since breaking into the Nordsjaelland first team.

