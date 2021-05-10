Manchester United are ready to compete with Ajax for the signing of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are weighing up a potential swoop to the Nordsjaelland winger in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are facing competition from Ajax for the signing of the teenager as the Eredivisie outfit look to land the promising attacker.

According to the same story, Ajax have already had a £10m bid for the Ghana international rejected in the January transfer window but the Dutch side are prepared to increase their offer this summer.

The report reveals that Ajax and Manchester United could face competition from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen after the 19-year-old’s impressive season for the Danish side.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Manchester United consider Sulemana a safe investment, having already signed Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo in a £37m deal from Atalanta last summer.

Sulemana has scored nine times and has made three assists in 25 games in the Danish Superliga this season.

The Ghana international moved to Nordsjaelland from Right To Dream in 2019.

Right To Dream are a Ghanian football academy who own Danish club Nordsjaelland and use the Danish side as a window to showcase some promising African talent.

