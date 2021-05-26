Harry Kane is “made to measure” for Manchester United and would be able to fire them to the Premier League title next season, according to Mark Hughes.

The England international’s future is set to be a source of speculation in the coming weeks and months after Tottenham once again failed to win a major trophy.

The 27-year-old forward was in superb form for Spurs this season, scoring 23 goals and notching up 14 assists in the top flight for the north London club as they finished in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have been credited with a strong interest in Kane in recent years as the Red Devils look to add to their attacking line-up and challenge for the title in the coming seasons.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will make an official move to land the forward this summer, but former Manchester United star Hughes feels that he would be an excellent signing for the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hughes said: “I think Kane could take United back to a title-winning level.

“From watching United this season, the one thing that’s always struck me is that when they don’t have that focal point to the attack, when Cavani isn’t playing and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood are playing up top, it doesn’t quite function as well as it should.

“I think United are always better when Cavani is actually down the middle. He’s done great for United this year and I think it is great news for them that they’ve been able to keep him for another year.

“Whether that means they aren’t going to pursue Kane really forcefully because they feel in the short-term that they’ve got a solution.

“I think from my point of view, with my red goggles on, I would love Harry Kane to be there because I think he’d be made to measure for Manchester United.

“He’d have a lot of good talent around him, and they’d give him that platform hopefully to win trophies because clearly Harry Kane is at the point of his career where that’s what’s missing from his career.

“He wants to make sure that the next step, if he does make a step, is going to guarantee trophies. It’s not about money, it’s not about prestige – it’s about making your mark in the game.”

Manchester United are aiming to end the season with a trophy as they prepare to take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night after their second-placed finish in the Premier League.

