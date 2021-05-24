Man United ready to pay Kingsley Coman £200,000 a week to secure signing - report

Manchester United are prepared to pay Kingsley Coman £200,000 a week after tax to secure his transfer to Old Trafford, according to a report

By Transfer Agent
Monday 24 May 2021
Manchester United are ready to hand Kingsley Coman a contract worth £200,000 a week after tax in order to complete a deal for the Bayern Munich forward, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the France international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been monitoring Coman’s contract negotiations with Bayern Munich but the two parties have reached a stalemate.

According to the same story, the 24-year-old is hoping to secure a contract worth £200,000 a week at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga side haven’t met his demands.

The report reveals that Manchester United have been in touch with Coman’s representatives to indicate that the 20-time English champions would be prepared to meet his demands.

The media outlet add that Bayern aren’t under pressure to sell given that Coman still has 24 months left to run on his current deal.

Manchester United are in the market to sign a new winger with Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo linked with the Old Trafford outfit, according to the report.

Coman has scored five times and has made 10 assists in 29 games in the Bundesliga this term.

