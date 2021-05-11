Marquinhos would transform Manchester United into title challengers next season if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs the Paris Saint-Germain defender, according to former Manchester City centre-half Joleon Lescott.

The Red Devils are thought to be in the market to sign a new central defender this summer to find a long-term centre-half partner for Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof has partnered Maguire for most of the 2020-21 season but question marks remain about the Sweden international’s consistency in the Manchester United team.

Eric Bailly has struggled with fitness problems throughout the Premier League campaign, while Axel Tuanzebe has only made a handful of starts under Solskjaer.

Manchester United have been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Villarreal centre-half Pau Torres ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are also thought to be interested in rekindling a transfer bid for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane given the France international’s uncertain contract future in the Spanish capital.

However, former Manchester City defender Lescott believes Marquinhos could be a good solution for Manchester United.

“That is the biggest thing, for me. Harry Kane, yes, he would improve them, but I think it’s more important to go and get a centre-half,” Lescott told Sky Sports.

“I was speaking to Rio [Ferdinand] recently, we were talking about Marquinhos.

“I think if they were to get him, someone of that stature, that would instantly propel them into contenders.

“If they don’t do that, yeah they can score goals and win games but they can’t rely on the defensive side of their game against the bigger teams in the league.”

Marquinhos has scored two goals and has made one assist in 23 games in Ligue 1 this season.

The 26-year-old has netted 30 goals in 318 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at PSG.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip