Gary Neville is tipping Manchester United to pursue a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to sign Sancho from Dortmund last summer but a switch for the England international failed to materialise.

It now remains to be seen whether Manchester United will return and reignite their interest in the 21-year-old as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Former Manchester United star Neville believes that the Red Devils could well step up their interest in Sancho once again, and he feels that a number of players could be shown the door this summer.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I think if you look at the policy over the last couple of years at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I don’t think they will sign another striker.

“I haven’t got the contacts on the inside I used to have so that’s my assumption because they’ve been desperate for Sancho.

“You look at Manchester United’s recruitment last summer and they didn’t get Sancho, they were criticised for that. But it could be incredibly smart if they get him this year at half the price and they’ve waited 12 months.

“I think Juan Mata – who has done fantastically well for the club – will leave. I think if they can get good money for Daniel James, maybe he could go somewhere else.

“There’s a feeling that Jesse Lingard – he’s done really well at West Ham – but I think Ole will say no, go elsewhere and we’ll get money for Jesse Lingard.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday when they take on Liverpool FC in the top flight.

The Red Devils will aim to win their first major trophy under Solskjaer when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final at the end of the month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip