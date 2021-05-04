Gary Neville names the three signings Man United need

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United are in need of three signings in key positions this summer.

The Red Devils are poised to finish in second place in the Premier League table as they continue to make steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to bring in to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

It remains to be seen who will be on Manchester United’s radar, but the Red Devils were heavily linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho last summer.

Former Manchester United defender believes that there are three key positions that the Red Devils need to strengthen this summer – the right wing, up front and in central defence.

Asked what signings he would make for the Red Devils this summer, Neville told Sky Sports: “I would bring in a right winger – I think it’s a problem position for United – a centre-forward and a centre-back.

“I think they would be the three positions that I would be looking at.

“I think that if Paul Pogba was to leave I’d look at maybe bringing in a midfield player. But I think at the moment, [Mason] Greenwood is the only one who can play off the right.

“I think any other solution doesn’t work. So, for me, an out-and-out right winger who can play there, score from there and deliver from there, a centre-forward and definitely a dominant centre-back.

“I actually think Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are achieving the maximum they can as a pair.

“But to go up to that next level, which United need to, I think a really dominant centre-back pairing [is key].

“So for me, centre-back, centre-forward, right wing – there’s where I’d go if I was going for three players in the summer.”

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League since 2013, are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they travel to take on AS Roma in the return leg of their semi-final clash.

